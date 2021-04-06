BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MUE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. 23,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.