BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0941 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

NYSE MFT opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

