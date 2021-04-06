Blockport Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00668044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00075839 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport (BPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto.

Blockport Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

