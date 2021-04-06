BonusCloud (BXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $309,332.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 149.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $309,332.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00671386 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

