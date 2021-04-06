BOScoin Price Hits $0.0034 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One BOScoin token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $9,144.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

