Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 209,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 95,637 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.