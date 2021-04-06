Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,030. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.