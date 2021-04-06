British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

