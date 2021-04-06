Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.00. 33,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,790. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

