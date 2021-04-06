Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 442.74 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

