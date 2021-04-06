Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 442.74 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.