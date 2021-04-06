Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.21. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,988. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 186,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,476,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

