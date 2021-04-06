Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

