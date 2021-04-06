Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce $68.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.01 million and the lowest is $67.01 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $307.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $313.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $319.08 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $326.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 84,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $510.97 million, a P/E ratio of -82.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Navigator by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

