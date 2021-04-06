Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,330,709 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

