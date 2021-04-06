Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Truist Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 236,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,095. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

