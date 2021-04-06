Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.90 Million

Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post $98.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.80 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $499.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $545.60 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $546.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,435. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

