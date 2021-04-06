Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.07 Million

Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $492.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.64 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $421.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. 1,478,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

