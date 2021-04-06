Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,903 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after buying an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 346,297 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after buying an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 223,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,871. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.