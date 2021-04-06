Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

