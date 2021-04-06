Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.38). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,612 shares of company stock worth $16,569,908 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

