Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $134,428,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $14,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after buying an additional 1,933,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,905,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 134,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,431,537. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

