Brokerages Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Twin Disc posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWIN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,393. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $139.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

