Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price at $124.00

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.92. 8,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $148.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.