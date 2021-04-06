Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,032.86

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032.86 ($13.49).

ANTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,745.50 ($22.81) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 727.40 ($9.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a market cap of £17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,732.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

