Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $39.80

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

