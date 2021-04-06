Brokerages Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $20.15

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.15.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,157. FireEye has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

