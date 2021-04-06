Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 1,873.50

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,873.50 ($24.48).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,498 ($19.57). 1,895,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,432.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,445.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The company has a market cap of £14.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

