Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) PT at $39.14

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. 23,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

