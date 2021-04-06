Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.