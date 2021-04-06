Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 2,000,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTIC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.