Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $266.73 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Bytom has a total market cap of $266.73 million and approximately $146.09 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.83 or 0.00406157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000760 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,668,046,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,761,569 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

