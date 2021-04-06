Bytom One Day Volume Reaches $143.26 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $278.28 million and $143.26 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.26 or 0.00392474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005048 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,667,914,088 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,629,157 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

