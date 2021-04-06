CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAIXY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 79,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

