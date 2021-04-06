Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Sells $212,600.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CAL opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caleres by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,139 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.