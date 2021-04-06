Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

CXBMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 64,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

