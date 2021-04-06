Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

