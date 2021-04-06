Canaccord Genuity Raises Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$9.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

TSE CTS opened at C$5.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$909.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.44. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.