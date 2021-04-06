Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 13,207 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 349.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $2,500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.06.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.