Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1,889.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $97.67 and a 1-year high of $192.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.64.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.