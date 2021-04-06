Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DraftKings by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,129,000 after buying an additional 80,768 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

