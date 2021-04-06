Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $3 Million Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Adient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Adient stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

