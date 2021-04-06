Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 88,700 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Parsons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Parsons by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 18.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parsons by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 13.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSN opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

