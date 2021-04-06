Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $59.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

CDPYF opened at $43.53 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1068 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

