Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.38

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.38 and traded as high as C$32.60. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$32.28, with a volume of 161,199 shares changing hands.

CWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99. Also, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.