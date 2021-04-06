Cancom (ETR:COK) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of ETR COK opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Tuesday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.39.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.