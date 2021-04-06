CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.49

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.49 and traded as high as C$9.21. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$9.11, with a volume of 177,151 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.79.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The firm has a market cap of C$710.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.49.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. Research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.