Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

