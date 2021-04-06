Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $331.03 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.14 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.51 and its 200-day moving average is $314.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,113,001. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

