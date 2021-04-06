Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in CDW by 10,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 536,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 45.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after purchasing an additional 352,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $91.30 and a 12 month high of $172.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

