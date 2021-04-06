Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after purchasing an additional 711,932 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

